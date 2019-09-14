|
|
Patricia Freemyer
Waldick - Patricia Freemyer passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Born in Teaneck, NJ, she was raised in Maywood, NJ, where her father ran the town Pharmacy. Growing up, Patricia was actively involved in Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) activities and shows, and she particularly enjoyed dancing, baton twirling, and was a drum majorette. Patricia attended Bogota High School, where she took great interest in bookkeeping and honed administrative and clerical skills she would use throughout her life. Following graduation, Patricia worked as a Secretary to the head of aeronautical engineering at Curtiss-Wright in Wood-Ridge, NJ and later as an administrator for her family's real estate and business holdings. Patricia had a great love for cinema, music, and entertainment, and her hobbies included country-western line-dancing, bowling, bocce, and spending time with her family. She could always be found with a smile and a grace fitting of a mother and lady which touched all those around her. She leaves to cherish her memory a loving family; Robert A. Freemyer, her husband of 64 years; her three children Robert W. Freemyer, Keith Freemyer and Kathleen Latawiec, with her husband Lester; her sister Charlotte Jorgenson; and her grandchildren Karl Freemyer with his wife Jessica, Ryan Freemyer with his wife Erin, Craig Freemyer and Grant Freemyer. To celebrate Patricia's life there will be a viewing from 2:00 -5:00 PM on Sunday, September 15th at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, September 16th at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, 10 Serpentine Rd., Tenafly, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Patricia's memory may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, a charitable organization which meant a great deal to Patricia, are appreciated.