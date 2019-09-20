|
|
Patricia Fullam
Closter - Patricia Fullam (Patsy, Pat), nee Lynch, on Tuesday September 17, 2019, a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother passed away at the age of 82.
Patricia was born March 2, 1937 in the Bronx to Philip and Pauline Lynch, the second youngest of their 18 children. Patricia married her high school sweetheart William Fullam in 1955. They lived in the Bronx until 1975 when they moved their family to Closter, New Jersey.
Patricia will be remembered for how much she loved her family, "adopted family" included, and many friends. God blessed Pat with Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren for which words cannot express how grateful she was for them.
Preceded in death by her husband and siblings Patricia is survived by her 6 children, four sons and their wives: William and Maria Fullam, Daniel and Stella Fullam, Joseph and Christina Fullam, Terrence and Dorothy Fullam and her two daughters, Tricia Fullam and Noreen Rathgeber, her 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A wake will be held Sunday, September 22, at Moritz Funeral Home from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm, 348 Closter Dock Rd, Closter NJ 07624 and a funeral will be held Monday, September 23 at St. Mary's Church 20 Legion Place, Closter, New Jersey 07624 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mom's favorite charity, St. Jude Research Hospital would be appreciated.