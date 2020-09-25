Patricia Furando
Waldwick - Patricia Furando, 81 of Waldwick for the past 48 years, passed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Patricia spent most of her career in retail management and ended her career as a Senior Collections Representative at Copelco Group. Patricia loved to travel and when she was home, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She is survived by her sons Joseph and his wife Christine, Stephen and his wife Kimberly and her grandchildren Samantha, Joseph, and Nicole. Funeral mass will be held 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 29 at Church of the Guardian Angel, 320 Franklin Turnpike, Allendale, NJ 07401. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff www.vpfh.com
