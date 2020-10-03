Patricia G. Burke
Mahwah - Patricia G. Burke, 77, of Mahwah, N.J. passed away on September 29, 2020. Beloved wife of James Burke for 41 years, sister of Susan Flood and husband Wayne, and sister of William Anderson. Pat is survived by her children Larry Olsen, Sonya Le Clair, Linda and husband Terry Burkett, and Sean and wife Rizzalyn Burke. Pat was the proud grandmother of Tonya Girard, Michael Anderson, Dustin Anderson, along with Liam and Rizalina Burke. She was also thrilled to be the great-grandmother of nine wonderful children. Pat was born in St. Johnsbury, VT and has lived in New Jersey most of her life. Pat was the owner of The Dog Boutique in Allendale, NJ for 20 years up until retiring in 2003. She made many friends during this time while caring for their pets in her own special loving way. Her extraordinary way with animals was truly unique and remembered fondly by all those who knew her. Pat fought a difficult battle with ovarian cancer starting in July of 2019. She entered remission in December 2019 and enjoyed a few months of good times with family and friends living her life to the fullest. The cancer returned and although she fought her best to beat it, it was not meant to be as she entered a peaceful sleep with God this past Tuesday. We remember her sparkle, her great smile, her caring for all, her love of life, her energy, and her persistence no matter what. The family will receive friends and family from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, October 6th at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home (109 Darlington Ave. Ramsey, NJ). A graveside service for family and friends will be held at Redeemer Cemetery (90 Chapel Rd. Mahwah, NJ) on Wednesday, October 7th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking to consider donations in Pat's memory to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society
