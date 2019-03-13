|
Patricia Galasso
Cresskill - GALASSO, Patricia F. (nee Eustace) 87, of Cresskill (formerly of Palisades Park) passed away on March 10, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Anthony (1987). Survived by her brother Edward Eustace. Predeceased by brother Christopher, and sisters Peggy DeBernardo and Elizabeth Gaarn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Friday from 4-6 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9 AM at St. Cecilia's R.C. Church, Englewood. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kevin J. Devine Memorial Fund (JATC 2501 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90057). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.