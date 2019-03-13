Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Cecilia's R.C. Church
Englewood, NJ
Cresskill - GALASSO, Patricia F. (nee Eustace) 87, of Cresskill (formerly of Palisades Park) passed away on March 10, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Anthony (1987). Survived by her brother Edward Eustace. Predeceased by brother Christopher, and sisters Peggy DeBernardo and Elizabeth Gaarn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Friday from 4-6 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, 9 AM at St. Cecilia's R.C. Church, Englewood. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Kevin J. Devine Memorial Fund (JATC 2501 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90057). For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.
