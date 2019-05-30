Services
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:45 AM
Patricia Gilligan Obituary
Patricia Gilligan

Wharton - Patricia Gilligan (nee Hannon), 79, of Wharton peacefully passed away on May 25th, 2019. Left to carry her spirit is her dear husband Walter and their children, daughters Carolyn Quinn (Brian), Susan Hannon (Kevin), and son Walter Gilligan (Amanda). Patricia delighted in being grandmother to Aiden, Sean, Alexa and Zachary. Born in Brooklyn, Patricia studied at Fordham University and William Paterson University where she earned her Master's Degree in Special Education. After her studies, Patricia enjoyed a long career as an elementary school teacher in Fairlawn, New Providence, Allendale, and Upper Saddle River. For 36 years Patricia and Walter happily called Glen Rock their home where they raised their children and together felt fortunate to be part of such a wonderful community. There Patricia taught ESL at the Glen Rock Community School. For ten blissful years, Patricia and Walter lived together in Williamsburg, VA where Patricia was passionate about her volunteer work at the Children's museum at the Rockefeller Museum. An avid reader Patricia loved her book club. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 5-8 pm at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. A prayer service will be held on Saturday at 9:45 am at the funeral home followed by committal at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Patricia's name to at stjude.org or to Boys Town at boystown.org. For more information, please visit FeeneyFuneralHome.com.
