|
|
Patricia Groover
- - Patricia Groover (Ennis), 83, passed away on June 6 at Villa Marie Claire Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Pat is predeceased by her loving husband James Groover, her brother Walter Ennis, and her parents Walter and Margaret Ennis. She is lovingly remembered by her daughters Noreen Lape and Erin Groover; her son-in-law Dale Lape; her grandchildren Miranda Lape, Noah Lape, and Dylan Linfante; her brother-in-law Wally Groover; her nieces Michele Baldino, Karen Groover, Doreen Andrews, and Sharon Ennis; her nephews Michael Ennis and Thomas Ennis; and her best friend Karen Desposito. The visitation will be held from 1:00-5:00 on Sunday, June 9 at Hennessey Heights Funeral Home, 232 Kipp Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 on Monday, June 10 at Corpus Christi R.C.C. in Hasbrouck Heights followed by the burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.