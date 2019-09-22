|
Patricia Hoffman
Hackensack - We regret to inform you of the passing of our beloved Ms. Patricia Hoffman, of Hackensack, on Monday, September 9, 2019. She left us suddenly and way too soon. She was 78 years old. Pat enjoyed reading, traveling, spending time with her family and friends and volunteering at Hackensack Hospital. She is survived by her Aunt, Pearl Krauss, her sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Martin Smith, 6 nieces & nephews, 4 great-nieces, her two sons, Gary and Jeffrey Ritkes, together with their wives Sonia and Monica and her six grandchildren, Justin, Beau, Veronica, Charlie, Jared, and Zachary. Lovingly known as "Mamie" by her six grandchildren, she will be missed dearly by all who knew her. We will miss her loving smile and kind ways.