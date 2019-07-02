|
|
Patricia J. Colaneri
Lodi - Patricia J. Colaneri 74, formerly of Lodi passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Helen and Joseph Colaneri. Dear sister of Diane LoBoi and her husband Joe and Judy Sukalo and her husband John. Loving aunt of Damon LoBoi and his wife Kimberly, Christopher Sukalo, Lori Walter and her husband Robert, Jennifer Sukalo and Melissa Jeffery and her husband Matthew. Great aunt of Ryan Walter and Lindsey Walter. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, July 3rd at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday, July 2nd from 5-8 PM at the funeral home.