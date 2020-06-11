Patricia J. Dobrovolsky
Windermere, FL - Patricia J. Dobrovolsky, age 92 of Windermere (formerly of Arroyo Grande, CA and Bergenfield, NJ), passed away on June 7, 2020. Patricia was born on August 16, 1927 in Neola, Iowa the daughter of Howard & Rose (Armstrong) McKean. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, John and her children, John Dobbs and Linda Ann Gruetter. She is survived by her children Michael (Nancy) Dobrovolsky, grandson Matthew (Meghann) Dobrovolsky and granddaughters, Sonja and Molly Dobbs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to: Give Kids the World www.gktw.org. DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland, FL in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.degusipe.com for service information or to leave a message of condolence.
Published in The Record/Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.