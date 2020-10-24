1/
Patricia J. (Nee: Dudley) Silski
Patricia J. (nee: Dudley) Silski

Ridgewood - Patricia J. (nee: Dudley) Silski formerly known as Patricia J. Huffman, age 84, of Ridgewood, NJ (formerly of Ramsey, NJ) on Friday, October 23, 2020. Born in Rochelle, NY to the late Charles Dudley and Ella Curren, Patricia was raised in Fairfield, CT. She graduated from Fairfield University with her master's degree and worked as an Elementary School Teacher in Bridgeport, CT for many years.

Patricia was the beloved wife of the late Allan C. Silski (2014). Cherished mother of George Huffman, III. of Hawthorne, NJ and Charles D. Huffman and his wife Angie of Lake Placid, NY. Loving grandmother of Kevin Huffman and Colin Huffman of Hawthorne, and Brooklyn Huffman of Lake Placid. Patricia will be sadly missed by several dear nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne with an interment to follow at the George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30am.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Browning-Forshay Funeral Home
557 Lafayette Ave.
Hawthorne, NJ 07507
(973) 427-0800
