Patricia J. (nee Kelly) Stirone
Lyndhurst - Patricia J. (nee Kelly) Stirone, 82, of Lyndhurst, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Patricia was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for over 60 years. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Olympio "Buddy" J. Stirone on April 9, 2009. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Stirone (Susan), Jacqueline Connors, Janet Stirone (Suzanne), and Jodi Castagnetti (Joe) and by her cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Gianna, Jamie Lynn, Isabella, Joey, and Francesca. Also survived by her sisters and brothers, Helen Roberts, Marilyn Horath, Kathleen Ardizzone, Bob, Tom, Jack, and Bill Kelly and by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17th at 10 AM and then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered at 11 AM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to Sacred Heart School, 620 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com