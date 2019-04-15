Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Lyndhurst, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Stirone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. (Kelly) Stirone

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia J. (Kelly) Stirone Obituary
Patricia J. (nee Kelly) Stirone

Lyndhurst - Patricia J. (nee Kelly) Stirone, 82, of Lyndhurst, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Patricia was born and raised in Jersey City and has been a resident of Lyndhurst for over 60 years. She was a homemaker, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Olympio "Buddy" J. Stirone on April 9, 2009. She is survived by her loving children, Joseph Stirone (Susan), Jacqueline Connors, Janet Stirone (Suzanne), and Jodi Castagnetti (Joe) and by her cherished grandchildren, Anthony, Gianna, Jamie Lynn, Isabella, Joey, and Francesca. Also survived by her sisters and brothers, Helen Roberts, Marilyn Horath, Kathleen Ardizzone, Bob, Tom, Jack, and Bill Kelly and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 17th at 10 AM and then to Sacred Heart Church, Lyndhurst where a funeral mass will be offered at 11 AM. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Patricia's memory to Sacred Heart School, 620 Valley Brook Avenue, Lyndhurst NJ 07071. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now