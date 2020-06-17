Patricia Jean Janowski
Patricia Jean Janowski

Elmwood Park - Patricia Jean Janowski, 82, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Monday June 15th, 2020.

Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park

www.patrickjconte.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
June 17, 2020
Beautiful Spirit Arrangement
