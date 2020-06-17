Patricia Jean Janowski
Elmwood Park - Patricia Jean Janowski, 82, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Monday June 15th, 2020.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park
www.patrickjconte.com
Elmwood Park - Patricia Jean Janowski, 82, of Elmwood Park, passed away on Monday June 15th, 2020.
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park
www.patrickjconte.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.