Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
Niantic, CT
View Map
Patricia Joan Ferenbach

Patricia Joan Ferenbach Obituary
Patricia Joan Ferenbach

Niantic, CT - The family of Patricia Joan (née Smith) Ferenbach announces her passing on February 19, 2019, at the age of 82. Originally from Wyckoff, Patricia raised her family in Ramsey, and was a long-time resident of Niantic, CT, where she will be missed by many friends. She is survived by her three daughters, Joan Ferenbach of Westbrook, CT; Kathy DeMartino of Apex, NC; and Debbie Ruel and her husband John of Tuxedo, NY, as well as her grandsons, Christopher, Adam, Austin, Scott, Ben, and Chandler; and two great-grandsons, Noah and Jonah.
