Patricia Jordano
Wayne - Patricia (known as Pat, Trish & PJ) to her friends over the years, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Pat was a loving and strong woman who led a regular life filled with some incredible moments and some devastatingly difficult times. During her life she met a variety of celebrities including Joe Louis and Floyd Mayweather, Sr. (She was a big boxing fan) Pat sailed on a private sailboat in the Caribbean and hosted annual July 4th & Halloween parties every year that were not to be missed. She devoted her time to being a Mom and wife when her daughters were young. She taught us that family and friends was the most important thing in life. Pat was an amazing dancer, from her teen years winning weekly dance contests in Passaic with her sister and friends to later in life nights out dancing with her friend Mike. She was always "The Showstopper" at weddings, the person everyone watched on the dance floor. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding friends and family. Her career was varied over the years from Secretary to owner of a card & gift shop to Real Estate and finally an Office Manager at a Doctor's office. Whatever Pat did she did with excellence and pride. She was the person so many turned to when they needed help & strength. She could never say No. Anyone who really knew her, knew the tough bad ass exterior was just to protect the incredibly soft hearted soul that had been wounded so many times. She always took care of her daughter and later her grandsons. They were the light of her life. They were the reason to get up every morning, no matter what. Now I hope I can do her legacy justice and be half the mother and friend she was. She was the woman who taught me everything and always gave me the support and love to follow my dreams and be myself. She taught me to always help the next person, even when others could be selfish and cruel. To never let others' actions define ours. She gave true meaning to the words strength and love. I will follow her ways and hopefully be the same source of strength and love for my boys. I love you Mommy, we will miss you every day, give Robbin a hug for me. Pat is survived by her loving daughter Jennifer L. Infantolino, her husband Anthony, two grandsons A.J. and Rocco; two brothers Dennis and Frank Monte. She is predeceased by her daughter Robbin, sisters Diane and Marie and her beloved dog Ginny. A Memorial Tree and planting service will be held in Patricia's honor at a later date to be announced. Contributions in Pat's memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation komencsnj.org
