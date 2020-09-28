Patricia Kennedy Smith



Patricia Kennedy Smith, 88, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 24. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Benjamin Smith. Pat was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of New York University and did graduate work at Bryn Mawr College. Before her marriage she worked in communications at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Sangree (Carl) of Summit, NJ and Stacy Smith of Franklin Lakes, and six grandchildren: Ben, William, Charlie, Carl, Sam and Annabel. She adored them and they adored their adventuresome, funny and sophisticated "Patty." She was a longtime member of Ridgewood Country Club and Indian Trail Club. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652.









