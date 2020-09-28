1/1
Patricia Kennedy Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Kennedy Smith

Patricia Kennedy Smith, 88, of Franklin Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 24. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Robert Benjamin Smith. Pat was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of New York University and did graduate work at Bryn Mawr College. Before her marriage she worked in communications at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah Sangree (Carl) of Summit, NJ and Stacy Smith of Franklin Lakes, and six grandchildren: Ben, William, Charlie, Carl, Sam and Annabel. She adored them and they adored their adventuresome, funny and sophisticated "Patty." She was a longtime member of Ridgewood Country Club and Indian Trail Club. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved