Patricia L. Carley



Hackensack - Patricia L. Carley, age 81, of Hackensack, entered into eternal rest on July 6, 2020.



Predeceased by her son James Patrick Carley, she is survived by her doting nephews Stephen Mariski and his wife Laura, Mark Mariski and his wife Denise, and William Mariski and his wife Julie.



She enjoyed dining out with her friends and was very active at church. She was a Eucharistic Minister delivering communion to those that were unable to attend Mass. She will be remembered as a hard worker and loving aunt.



Funeral Mass to Celebrate her Life will be held Saturday, July 11th, 10 AM at St. Matthews RC Church, 555 Prospect Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ 07657.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store