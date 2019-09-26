|
|
Patricia L Sellers
Montclair - Patricia Laverne Sellers (Robertson) was born on November 25, 1956 at Montclair Community Hospital, Montclair, New Jersey to the late Edna Robertson and Andrew Stroud. She entered into rest on Saturday September 7, 2019 while in the care of the Arbor Glen Center in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.
She received her formal education through the Montclair Public School system. In 1974, she graduated from Montclair High School and later on attended Kean College in Union, New Jersey. After college, she began her career in the financial industry at Margaretten and Company, where in 1982, she met Phillip A. Sellers, Jr. They were blessed with the birth of their daughter Kendra Michelle in 1986. Phillip and Patricia got married on November 26, 1999 where they resided in East Orange, New Jersey.
Always the life of the party, Patricia enjoyed James Brown songs, hanging out with friends and family and had a keen skill for arts and crafts. She loved shopping, sewing and was often a sharp dresser and also was always a loving and supportive friend.
Patricia leaves fond memories that will be cherished by her husband Phillip A. Sellers, Jr, her daughter Kendra Michelle Palmer, her son in law Elijah L. Palmer, her stepson Phillip A. Sellers III, her three granddaughters, Khloe Michelle Palmer, Kamryn Marie Palmer, and London Coveney-Sellers; her sisters, Mary Robertson Jones, Joyce Crawford, and Catherine Davis (Kenneth Davis Sr); a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, other relatives and beloved friends.