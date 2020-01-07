Services
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 255-6363
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
4:30 PM
Silverton Memorial Funeral Home
2482 Church Rd.
Toms River, NJ 08753
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia LaRossa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia LaRossa


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia LaRossa Obituary
Patricia LaRossa

Jersey City - Patricia LaRossa, 79 former Jersey City, Rutherford and Toms River , 79, died suddenly Jan. 6, 2020, at her home in Toms River, New Jersey with her husband Ralph by her side.

Ms. LaRossa was born September 13, 1940, in Jersey City New Jersey., to Dominick and Mary Marsella.

Pat graduated from Ferris High School in Jersey City where she met her husband Ralph. She attended the New Jersey City University.

Pat was an active member UNICO where she became the first female President of the Rutherford Chapter. She remained active in the community at the Greenbriar Woodlands until her death.

She began her career at Allstate Insurance Company, and spent over 20 years with Iwatsu Corporation where she retired as the head of US Customer Service.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marilyn Dinoto.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph; brothers, Rich and Dennis Marsella; daughter, two sons and their spouses, Renee and Dave Wernicki, Ralph LaRossa and Martha Sutphin, and Chris and Melody LaRossa; and the joy of her life her 8 grandchildren Erin, Johnny, David, Will, Caroline, Nicky, Ryan, and Joseph.

A celebration of Patricia's Life will be on Saturday 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Services will begin at 4:30pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St Jude Children's research Center 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.silvertonmemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -