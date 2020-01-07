|
|
Patricia LaRossa
Jersey City - Patricia LaRossa, 79 former Jersey City, Rutherford and Toms River , 79, died suddenly Jan. 6, 2020, at her home in Toms River, New Jersey with her husband Ralph by her side.
Ms. LaRossa was born September 13, 1940, in Jersey City New Jersey., to Dominick and Mary Marsella.
Pat graduated from Ferris High School in Jersey City where she met her husband Ralph. She attended the New Jersey City University.
Pat was an active member UNICO where she became the first female President of the Rutherford Chapter. She remained active in the community at the Greenbriar Woodlands until her death.
She began her career at Allstate Insurance Company, and spent over 20 years with Iwatsu Corporation where she retired as the head of US Customer Service.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents and sister Marilyn Dinoto.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph; brothers, Rich and Dennis Marsella; daughter, two sons and their spouses, Renee and Dave Wernicki, Ralph LaRossa and Martha Sutphin, and Chris and Melody LaRossa; and the joy of her life her 8 grandchildren Erin, Johnny, David, Will, Caroline, Nicky, Ryan, and Joseph.
A celebration of Patricia's Life will be on Saturday 2:00pm to 5:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral Home 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. Services will begin at 4:30pm. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St Jude Children's research Center 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.silvertonmemorial.com.