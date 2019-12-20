|
|
Patricia M Barber
Demarest - Barber, Patricia M. age 87 a longtime resident of Demarest passed away peacefully on Friday, December 20. Beloved wife of Edwin B. Barber. Devoted mother of Kenneth Barber and his wife Sharon, Karen Ix and her husband Brian, Lauren Mulligan and her husband Dan, and Patricia Barber. She was predeceased by her loving son Gregory and is survived by his wife Valerie Barber. Loving grandmother of Ian, Lia, Cal, Austin, Andrew, Jack, Grady, Dylan, and the late Kiara. Dear sister of Peggy Moran. She was also predeceased by her brother, Thomas Moran. Patricia was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph's RC Church in Demarest and a longtime volunteer at Englewood Hospital. Memorial visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Sunday 1-5 PM. Funeral service Monday, 10:30 AM at St. Joe's in Demarest. In keeping with Patricia's wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution in her name be made to the F.A.C.E.S Foundation (Finding a Cure for Epilepsy and Seizures).www.nyulangone.org. Visit Patricia's memorial tribute page atwww.barrettfuneralhome.net.