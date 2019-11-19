Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
70 Murray Ave.
Paterson, NJ
View Map
Resources
Patricia M. Beirne Obituary
Patricia M. Beirne

Woodland Park - Patricia M. Beirne (nee Freehill), 81, of Woodland Park, passed away in her home on November 18, 2019. She was born in Manhattan, NY on September 8, 1938 to the late Patrick and Mary (Kiernan) Freehill. Before retiring, Patricia worked as an assistant director at Private Bus Lines in NYC. She was also a proud member of the Passaic County Irish-American Society. She was predeceased by her beloved husband John T. Beirne in 1971. Patricia was the cherished mother of John P. Beirne and his wife Lisa, the adored grandmother of Ava Beirne and the dear sister of Eileen McGorty and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ. A funeral Mass will be offered on Thursday at 9:30am at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Guests may arrive at the funeral home at 8:30am. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. Memorial donations may be sent to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
