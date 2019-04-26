Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Catharine R.C. Church
905 S. Maple Ave.
Glen Rock, NJ
Resources
Ridgewood - Kehoe, Patricia M., age 68, passed away on Thursday, April 25th, 2019. Patricia was born in Ridgewood on September 20th, 1950 and lived on Eton Place in Glen Rock before returning to Ridgewood 5 years ago. Patricia was a devoted wife for 37 years; survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Allison and son Michael. The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 28th from 1-3pm and 6-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 29th at 9:30am at St. Catharine R.C. Church, 905 S. Maple Ave., Glen Rock, NJ 07452. Interment to follow at Maryrest Cemetery, 25 Seminary Rd., Mahwah, NJ 07430. In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's memory can be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540.
