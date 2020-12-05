Patricia M. Race
Lyndhurst - Race, Patricia M. (nee McNamara), 82, of Lyndhurst, died on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Mrs. Race was born and raised in Amsterdam, NY before moving to Lyndhurst in 1976. She worked as a Proposal Consultant for ABB Lummus Crest in Bloomfield for 29 years, retiring in 2008. Patricia is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert G. Race (1993) and survived by their loving children, Robert G. Race, Jr., Tina Ricciardi, Randall Race, and Tricia Cascio and her husband, Carmen and by her cherished grandchildren, Anthony (Lindsey), Tyler (Alyssa), and Michael (Marissa).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:30 AM - 11 AM. Interment, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com