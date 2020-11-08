Patricia Mae Wilkie
Haledon - Patricia Mae (Patty) (nee Weiss) of Haledon, NJ passed away peacefully into eternity at home on November 7, 2020 at the age of 76. Born in Paterson, NJ on January 13, 1944 to Louis and Theodore Weiss, Patty grew up with two brothers, two step-brothers and two sisters. She moved to Haledon in 1974. Patty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and making a beautiful home. She loved country music, playing guitar, crafts and gardening. In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by step-brothers, John and Robert Gibbons; sister Penelope Pinto; and most recently her beloved husband, Ernest Joseph Wilkie. She is survived by her children; Ernest and his wife Lori of Franklin, NJ; Donna and her husband Gene Alvarez of Vernon, NJ; Thomas of Fargo, ND; and Buffie of Haledon, NJ. She is survived by her grandchildren; Nicole and her husband Joseph Clarken; Matthew and his wife Ashley; Daniel and Briana Wilkie; Jessica and Michael Alvarez. Her great grandchildren; Zachary, Cara and Quinn. Patty is also survived by siblings; Donald Weiss and his wife Nancy; Carrie McDonald and Stephen Gosses and his wife Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at DeLuccia-Lozito Funeral Home, 265 Belmont Avenue, Haledon, NJ on Wednesday at 10:30 AM. Interment, Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, NJ. Visiting on Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Childrens Hospital would be appreciated. www.delozito.com