Patricia ManginiOn May 8, 2020, Patricia Mangini, age 76 (née Carroll), residing in West Chester, PA passed away from complications stemming from long-time chronic illness.Born at Sloane Hospital for Women in Manhattan and raised in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx, NY, Patricia and her husband John Kenneth Mangini happily settled during the early 1970s, in Glen Rock, NJ to raise their family. Residing in northern NJ for decades and after a move to Tennessee, they settled for good in Chester County PA.Patricia is survived by her sister, Ann Carroll; daughter, Kathleen Murphy; sons, John (Lani Mangini), Kevin Mangini (April L. McKenzie); grandchildren, Jillian, Shane, Christina, Johnny, Anna Jane and several cousins. Patricia adored and cherished time with her O'Connor and Nagle niece, nephews and their families. Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, John K; her parents, John J. and Helen (née Sullivan) Carroll; in-laws, John J. and Margaret (née Butler) Mangini; sister, Eileen (née Carroll) O'Connor, brother, John (Jack) Carroll and son-in-law Dennis Murphy.Patricia's presence and impact in her family's lives was paramount. She had an easy going, non-intrusive style; serving as the north star for each of her three children and her beloved grandchildren. With sage insight and clever listening, she steered lives without ever taking over. She loved spending quality time with her grandchildren whether it was to read a book, take in a show, or have meaningful discussions.During her adult life Patricia earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Fordham University including her Master's in Social Work. These were proud milestones for the gal who graduated from Thorpe Secretarial School in NYC at 18 years old and was married with a child by 20. She spent time as a certified parent counselor in Ridgewood, NJ; adding to her parental legacy of serving the needs of children and parents. She got incredible joy by helping people make progress in their lives.Patricia's love for her family and community was evident in a much-beloved annual Christmas Eve gathering she hosted for years in Glen Rock that brought together neighbors, friends and family to celebrate the holiday season. The annual Mangini Christmas Eve party, and yearly Jersey shore vacations, planned by Patricia represent some of our fondest family memories.After the COVID-19 pandemic shifts to a point where groups can safely gather, we will host a celebration of Patricia's life and impact with a wider circle of family and friends.In keeping with Patricia's passion to advance parent-child relationships, please consider a donation in Patricia's memory to Parents as Teachers (PAT); a non-profit group whose mission is to build strong communities, thriving families and children that are healthy, safe and ready to learn.Please indicate your donation in memory of Patricia Mangini and either use this donation link or mail your donation to:Parents as Teachers National Center2228 Ball Dr.St. Louis, MO 63146Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux