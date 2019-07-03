|
Patricia Marie Franey
Maywood - Patricia Marie Franey, nee Bohan, of Maywood, formerly of New York City, passed away on July 1st. She was the beloved wife of Brian Franey, loving mother of Pascual J Muniz, Erin E Franey, and Brian Franey, Jr. She will be dearly missed by her sisters, Kathy and Jennifer, and nieces, Christina and Selena. She will also be missed by her grandchildren, Madisyn and Mateo Muniz. Predeceased by her mother and father, Betty and James Bohan, and her brothers, Chris, Mickey, Richie, and Jimmy. She leaves behind many more family and friends that will greatly miss her.
Born in Washington Heights, NY, she was a friendly neighbor to many until she moved to New Jersey after marrying Brian. They moved to Maywood to raise their family. Patricia enjoyed taking care of her family and home.
Visitation at Hennessey Heights FH, Hasbrouck Heights, on Thursday, July 4th, 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. Family and friends to gather at the funeral home on Friday, July 5th, 8:30 AM. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Maywood, at 10 AM. Followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.