Patricia Mary Pietranera
Oradell - Mrs. Patricia Mary Pietranera, daughter of the late Pasqual Marotta and Adelina De Mais, was born July 12, 1941, in Weehawken, New Jersey. She quietly departed this life on Tuesday, January 28th, at her home in Oradell, NJ, surrounded by her husband and children.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Nicholas Pietranera. They were married on October 30th, 1965 in Lady of Libera Church in West New York, NJ and were blessed with two daughters, Gail and husband Bernard Conroy and Michelle and husband Dave Slack.
The most important people in her life, and whom she cherished the most, were her four granddaughters: Maggie, Emma, Olivia, and Samantha.
Patricia was a registered nurse for over 40 years. She graduated from St. Mary's Nursing School in Hoboken, NJ. She worked as a labor and delivery nurse in Englewood Hospital, then as an OBGYN nurse for Dr. Henry and Carl Saphier for 35 years.
She often reminisced about spending her summers, as a young girl, at the Jersey Shore with her aunts and cousins. She was an avid reader, fiercely protective of her granddaughters, and cherished her home in Oradell where she lived for 42 years.
WORDS OF APPRECIATION
Our hearts have been made to rejoice during the illness and passing of our loved one by the many acts of kindness extended to our family. Your prayers and all expressions of love and sympathy are greatly appreciated. May God's blessings of peace and love continue with you forever.
The Pietranera, Conroy & Slack Families
Visitation Thursday, January 30th, from 4-8PM at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell, NJ. Funeral service on Friday, January 31st, 11AM, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Visiting Nurse Association of Englewood/Hospice, 15 Engle Street, Englewood, NJ 07631, whose care and support during her final days will forever be appreciated. For more information and to view Patricia's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com