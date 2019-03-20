|
Patricia Maureen (Pilson) Scott
Parsippany - Patricia P. Scott passed away on December 15, 2018 at age 68 at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by her beloved family and friends after years of battling Lupus and heart conditions.
Patricia is survived by her loving daughter Theresa "TJ" Scott and sisters Frances Pignatelli and Margaret Velez. She is pre-deceased by her mother Ellen (Murphy) Pilson; her father Albert Pilson, Brother William Pilson, and sister Ellen Dingivan.
Patricia was a loving mother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Patricia graduated from Bishop McDonnell High School. As a resident of Butler, she later earned her Bachelor of Arts at William Paterson University. For the last 12 years she was a resident of Parsippany.
Patricia was lifelong Democrat who was a civil servant as Butler Councilperson from 1986-1991 and Butler Board of Education member from 1992-1996.
She was a avid reader, book collector, gourmet cook, lover of theater and movies, and lifelong lover of knowledge.
A celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Butler VFW Hall 69 Carey Ave on Sunday March 24, 2019 from 2:00pm - 5:00pm. A ceremony will start at 2:30pm. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany (973) 887-3235 or visit us www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to, , 1 Union Street, #301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or, Lupus Foundation of NJ, 150 Morris Ave., Suite 102, P.O. Box 1184, Springfield, NJ 07081.