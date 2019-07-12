Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:15 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Patricia Mc Carthy

Elmwood Park - Patricia Mc Carthy (nee Polito), 82 of Elmwood Park, died on Thursday July 11, 2019. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sr., loving mother of Thomas, Jr., Gary & Kellie Jones, dear sister of Marie Geissler and Cathy Thebold, proud grandmother of 4 and adoring great grandmother of 1.

Funeral Saturday 12:15 p.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. A graveside service George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus for 1:00 p.m.
