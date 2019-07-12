|
|
Patricia Mc Carthy
Elmwood Park - Patricia Mc Carthy (nee Polito), 82 of Elmwood Park, died on Thursday July 11, 2019. Born in Paterson, she's been a lifelong resident.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sr., loving mother of Thomas, Jr., Gary & Kellie Jones, dear sister of Marie Geissler and Cathy Thebold, proud grandmother of 4 and adoring great grandmother of 1.
Funeral Saturday 12:15 p.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. A graveside service George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus for 1:00 p.m.