Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia McGuirl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia McGuirl


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia McGuirl Obituary
Patricia McGuirl

Patricia McGuirl, aged 90, passed away peacefully at the Chelsea at Montiville on April 5. Born in Queens to Bernard and Mary (Clancy) Steffen on September 18, 1929, she was the youngest of 5 children.

Residing in Ridgefield for over 50 years, Patricia was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church and volunteer with the Friends of the Library. Retired from Lever Brothers in Edgewater, she enjoyed gardening, painting and sewing. Her greatest joy was singing hits from the 40's which continued at the Chelsea.

Patricia was predeceased by her parents and siblings. Also Predeceased by her beloved husband, John P. in 2001 and son Kevin in 2015. Survived by her daughters Kathleen Dulak, Maureen Grace (Patrick), Sheila Vassoler (John) and daughter-in-law Janice McGuirl. She leaves 7 cherished grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

In keeping with COVID-19 constraints, St. Matthew's Church and Blackley Funeral Home of Ridgefield will preside over internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. A memorial "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -