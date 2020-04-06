|
Patricia McGuirl
Patricia McGuirl, aged 90, passed away peacefully at the Chelsea at Montiville on April 5. Born in Queens to Bernard and Mary (Clancy) Steffen on September 18, 1929, she was the youngest of 5 children.
Residing in Ridgefield for over 50 years, Patricia was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church and volunteer with the Friends of the Library. Retired from Lever Brothers in Edgewater, she enjoyed gardening, painting and sewing. Her greatest joy was singing hits from the 40's which continued at the Chelsea.
Patricia was predeceased by her parents and siblings. Also Predeceased by her beloved husband, John P. in 2001 and son Kevin in 2015. Survived by her daughters Kathleen Dulak, Maureen Grace (Patrick), Sheila Vassoler (John) and daughter-in-law Janice McGuirl. She leaves 7 cherished grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with COVID-19 constraints, St. Matthew's Church and Blackley Funeral Home of Ridgefield will preside over internment at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hackensack. A memorial "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date for family and close friends.