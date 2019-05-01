Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Ramsey Golf and Country Club
Ramsey - Patricia Moskowitz (nee Finkeldie) 81, on April 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of Debbie Harvey and Cathy Schust. Cherished grandmother of Samantha Foster and Maxwell Harvey. Adored great grandmother of Kiley, Lily, Harley Rose and Wyatt. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 12 PM at the Ramsey Golf and Country Club. In lieu of flowers or donations, give someone a hug. Arrangements were handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
