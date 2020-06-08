Patricia Munsey Trinkle, of Clifton, died at home with her family on Saturday June 6, 2020, at the age of 81. Patricia is predeceased by her husband, George H. Trinkle III in 2000, her parents Rose and William Munsey, her in-laws Florence and George Trinkle, Jr., her brother in-law John R. Ruzila, a nephew John J. Munsey Jr. and great nephew, Patrick T. Munsey. Pat is lovingly remembered by her four daughters who she and her late husband referred to as "The Trinkle Girls", Rosemary Trinkle Baran, Dianne Trinkle, Kimberly Trinkle and Georjean Trinkle and their husbands. Patricia adored her two grandchildren Patricia and Sydney. Pat is also survived by her brothers and their wives, Richard and Barbara Munsey and John and Florence Munsey, her sister in law Marye Ruzila, several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and her loving cousin Dianne Strayer and many more relatives and friends.
Born and raised in Paterson, Pat moved to Clifton after being married and lived there for over 60 years. After raising the "Trinkle Girls" she had many part time jobs, but her greatest joy was being a wife and mother. She enjoyed being involved with her daughters' activities, School 5 Home and School Association and Western Division Girls Softball. In fact, as Pat became less and less mobile in her later years, her kitchen was always filled with visits and giggles from those School #5 Moms. When her husband George was alive, she worked tirelessly by his side for the Clifton Democratic Committee. Patricia had an infectious laugh, and made friends wherever she went-she also had an amazing level of candor- what you saw is what you got!
Due to the current health crisis the funeral is private, but a celebration of Patricia's life will be held at a future date. Patricia will be buried at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of Pompei RC Church, Paterson, attention Father Frank, Clifton Fire Department (FMBA, 219 Valley Rd. Clifton, 07013) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Arrangements be Shook Funeral Home, Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.