Patricia Nelson
Midland Park - Patricia Nelson (nee Pelzer) 82, on January 16, 2020 of Midland Park formerly of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of Edgar. Loving mother of Linda, Craig and Ed. Cherished grandmother of 8. Adored great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Joyce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 1 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to , . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.