Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Nelson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Nelson Obituary
Patricia Nelson

Midland Park - Patricia Nelson (nee Pelzer) 82, on January 16, 2020 of Midland Park formerly of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved wife of Edgar. Loving mother of Linda, Craig and Ed. Cherished grandmother of 8. Adored great grandmother of 19. Dear sister of Joyce. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:30 AM - 1 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Patricia to , . Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -