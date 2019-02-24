|
Patricia Noreen Sweeney
Hampton Twp. - Sweeney, Patricia Noreen age 65 of the Crandon Lakes Section of Hampton Twp., NJ Lost her long battle with cancer on 2/18/2019. Born and raised in Norwood NJ she has resided in Hampton Twp. for many years.
Daughter of the late Charles and Helen (nee Bowler) Metcalf, Patricia had graduated from Northern Valley Regional High School Old Tappan NJ. She was the beloved Bartender of the Lake Lenape Lodge in Andover NJ for over 30 years. Patricia loved to ride motorcycles and spending time in the sun by the pool with her dogs. She will be missed by all of her workout friends at the gym; her love, friendship, and smile will truly be missed and treasured by all.
Patricia was predeceased in life by her Stepmother Josephine Metcalf. She is survived by her beloved husband of thirty three years Patrick K Sweeney, her sister Sheila Metcalf, her brothers Jack
and his wife Carol Metcalf of Byram NJ and Gene Metcalf of Swartswood NJ. Also surviving are her Step Brother Jack Sculfort of Ohio, many Nieces and Nephews, her Sister in- laws, brother in-laws, Father in law as well as her Loyal Dog Rusty.
A celebration of Patti's life will be held at a later date. Private Arrangements and online condolences may be offered through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com