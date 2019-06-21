|
|
Patricia O'Dowd
Palisade Park - O'Dowd, Patricia (nee Kennedy), 85, of Palisade Park, New Jersey passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank "Red" O'Dowd. Loving mother of Catherine & her husband Andy Nunziato, Daniel & his wife Donna O'Dowd, Carolyn & her husband Dominick Ostuni, and the late Michael O'Dowd. Cherished grandmother of 9. Adored Nana of 2. Mrs. O'Dowd worked for Toranto Bus Company as a School Bus Driver for 26 years. Friends will be received Friday 3- 7pm at the Hunt Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Cremation Private. Donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Ste. 301, Robbinsville NJ 08691. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com