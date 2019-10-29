|
Patricia (Pat) Paone
Vero Beach, FL - Patricia (Pat) Paone, 75, of Vero Beach, FL, passed peacefully at her home on October 17th, 2019.
Please join us celebrating her life on November 1st, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords, NJ 08863.
Funeral services will be held on November 2nd, 2019 beginning at 9:30 AM, Flynn and Son Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 AM mass at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church, 625 Florida Grove Rd, Hopelawn, NJ 08861. Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery, Oregon St. Fords, NJ 08863. Arrangements are by Flynn and Son Funeral Home.
Pat was born on March 17th, 1944 in Perth Amboy, NJ to parents Emma and Bruno Gianni. She married Benjamin (Ben) Paone on May 12th, 1973 in Perth Amboy, NJ. She was formally of Ramsey, NJ where Pat and her family lived for over 35 years.
She was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School, class of 1962.
Pat was a retired Secretary having worked in the New Jersey School System for over 40 years. She started as a cashier at Eric E. Smith Middle School and then, Secretary at Mary A. Hubbard and John Y. Dater schools.
Pat was a dedicated Mother who treasured her children and grandchildren, embracing every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandmom. She had such a wonderful personality, making friends everywhere she went. Pat enjoyed cooking, traveling, and visiting with her family and friends. She always reminded us of the importance to do what is right, be kind, help others, and never give up. A communicant in the Ramsey St Paul Catholic Church, Pat was also a member of the St Helen Catholic Church in Vero Beach. Pat and Ben moved to Florida in 2008.
A loving Wife, Mother, Sister, and Daughter, Pat is preceded in death by her sister, Rita Postak and Parents, Bruno and Emma Gianni. Pat is survived by her husband, Ben of Vero Beach, FL; son, Michael and his wife, Mariko and their children, Sheldon and Emma of Austin, TX; son Christopher and his wife, Megan and their children, Ben and Amelia of Rock Island, IL; Cousin Frank Gianni and his wife, Elaine of Iselin, NJ.
Our family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute, the Visiting Nurse Association, and our many friends and family.