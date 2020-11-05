Patricia Pineda-Griffin
Hillsdale - (60) of Hillsdale passed away peacefully at home on Nov.3 surrounded by her family. She was born in Guadalajara Mexico, daughter of the late Teresa Salcido Pineda and Amadeo Pineda Carrillo. Patricia was employed by the Hillsdale Board of Education before retiring in 2020. She was an active parishioner at St.John the Baptist Church in Hillsdale and served as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion and a member of the Rosary Society. She is survived by her loving husband Dr.John Griffin and three daughters: Mallory and significant other Joe Williamson, Michelle (Hug) and son-in-law Judge, Megan (Cordell) and son-in-law Ryan and grandson Griffin Gregory. She is also survived by ten brothers and sisters, (Martha, Jorge, Arturo, Leticia, Fernando, Francisco, Eduardo, Teresa, Juan and Ana) as well as brothers and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Mexico. Funeral arrangements by Becker Funeral Home, Westwood. Viewing will be private. Friends are invited to share memories and photographs on-line at Becker-funeralhome.com
.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St.John the Baptist Church, Hillsdale, NJ, TODAY, Friday, November 6 at 10:00AM followed by interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the John Theurer Cancer Center at HackensackUMC.