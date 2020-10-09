1/
Patricia R. Ackerman
Patricia R. Ackerman

Ackerman, Patricia R. (Plattel) age 69 of Wanaque passed away on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Born in Paterson to the late Raymond and Edna Plattel, she lived in Hawthorne, then Bloomingdale before moving to Wanaque. She worked for the County of Passaic for twenty five years retiring in 2015. Beloved mother of Lisa Esposito and her husband John of Sussex, N.J., Ryan Ackerman and his wife Holly of NC. and Christopher Ackerman and his wife Jessica of NC. Dear sister of Raymond, Donald, Richard, Brian and the late John and James Plattel. Grandmother of Joey, Chloe, Skyler, R.C., Annastcia and Dylan. Patricia also leaves behind her loving companion Henry Richard. Funeral Services at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Tuesday October 13th 9am, 9:30am mass to follow at St. Francis R.C., Haskell. Interment at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, N.J. Visitation on Monday October 12th from 2-6pm.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
October 9, 2020
Ryan, Lisa, Chris and families, we are so very sorry for your loss. Pat was a great lady who was part of our family for years and we loved her dearly. Love and prayers to you all at this difficult time.
Stacy Jayne & Joan Lis
Friend
