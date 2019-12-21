|
Patricia R. Hinchliffe
Allendale - Patricia R. Hinchliffe, of Allendale, formerly of Kinnelon and Paterson, passed away on December 20, 2019.
Born in Paterson, Patricia was the only child born to Peter and Catherine Rescigno. She was a past president and member of Little Sisters of the Poor Auxillary and a devout Catholic.
Patricia is survived by her daughters, Maureen Bonney and her husband Robert S. Jr., Catherine Aliotta, and Geraldine Desbiens and her husband Paul; her grandchildren, Brittany Bonney, Robert S. Bonney, III, Kristen Desbiens and her fiance Timothy Ballard, and Alexandra Desbiens; and her great-grandchildren, Eason Reveley and Asher Reveley and their father, Nelson Reveley. Patricia was predeceased by her husband James and her granddaughter Jessica Bonney-Reveley.
The family will receive visitors from 4-6 pm on Sunday, December 22 at M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Monday at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Wayne. Interment will follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa.
Patricia's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Allendale Nursing Home for the exceptional care Patricia received over the years.