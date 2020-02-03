Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:15 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Matthew R.C. Church
Ridgefield, NJ
Patricia Rossi (nee) Carlock

Fairview - Patricia Rossi (nee) Carlock on February 2, 2020 of Fairview, N.J., formerly of Palisade Park N.J. and Ridgefield, N.J., age 69.

Patricia was born on March 26, 1950 in N.Y.C. and before retiring she had worked as a teachers assistant for the Ridgefield Board of Education.

Beloved daughter to the late James Sr. and Rita (nee) Colavito Carlock.

Devoted mother to Rita Rossi-Gaudiosi and Gary Dick. Dear sister to Robert Carlock, Kathy Bennett, Karen Koch, the late James Carlock Jr. and the late Barbara Lobue. Adored grandmother to Sal Gaudiosi. Patricia is also predeceased by her lifelong best friend Richard Giordano.

Patricia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, N.J. on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 9:15 am thence to St. Matthew R.C. Church in Ridgefield, N.J. where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:15 am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum in Fort Lee, N.J.

The family will receive their friends Wednesday 3-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105-9959.

