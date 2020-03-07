Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Paramus - Patricia Ryan, (nee Kelly), 89, formerly of Manchester and Paramus, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Before retiring, Pat worked for James L. Irwin Inc. as an insurance underwritter. She was a past parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation RC Church in Paramus.

Cherished wife of the late Gerard T. Ryan (1996). Loving mother of Patricia Ryan Alfano and her husband Vincent Alfano, Barbara J. Ryan and her wife Jan Cunning, Mary Claire Ryan and Emily Morgan. Beloved grandmother of Tara Alfano Ulrich and her husband Bryan, Laura Alfano Lombardi and her husband Michael and great-grandmother of Joseph Lombardi, Ann Lombardi, Nicholas Lombardi and Cameron and Casey Ulrich.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Friends and family are asked to gather at Our Lady of Mercy, 46 Pascack Road, Park Ridge, NJ on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 am for a Funeral Mass. Private interment at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pat's memory to the Cornelia Connelly Center, 220 East 4th St., New York, NY 10009.

