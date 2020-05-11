Patricia Thanasides
Woodcliff Lake - Patricia Thanasides, 64, of Woodcliff Lake passed away on May 10, 2020. Funeral services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
Woodcliff Lake - Patricia Thanasides, 64, of Woodcliff Lake passed away on May 10, 2020. Funeral services were private under the direction of Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. www.ShookFH.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.