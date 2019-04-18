|
Patricia W. Sage
Glen Rock - Patricia W. (Woodman) Sage, age 96, of Glen Rock, NJ passed away on April 13, 2019. Born in Decatur, IL, she grew up in Brooklyn, NY and Radburn, NJ. She was a Ridgewood High School graduate and proudly served with the U.S. Navy during World War II. She and her family also lived in New Hampshire before settling in Glen Rock in 1955.
Mrs. Sage was a secretary with Borden Chemical, Inc in Fair Lawn for 23 years. Upon retirement, she was active as a volunteer with Community Meals in Ridgewood and the Christ Church Knitters "The Needlers", knitting for the benefit of the Seamen's Church Institute's Christmas at Sea Program. Through the years, Patti remained active in many high school reunions and get-togethers with local classmates. She was an avid reader who also enjoyed knitting, playing Bridge, crossword puzzles and gathering with friends and family.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence H. Sage. Loving and devoted mother of Steven L. Sage, (Linda) Sage Neighbors and husband Jim, Diane Sage and spouse Sharon Edwards. Cherished grandmother of Stacie Dolin-Houston and husband Dale. In addition, "Mert" will be missed by her loving "adopted" families and grandchildren.
A graveside service is planned for July 16, 2019, 1 pm at George Washington Memorial Park, 234 Paramus Road, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patricia to the Glen Rock Public Library, 315 Rock Road, Glen Rock, NJ 07452, or a volunteer program of your choice would be appreciated.