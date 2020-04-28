|
Patricia "Patty" White
Wanague Borough - Patricia "Patty" White, 74, died peacefully on April 21 at Lakeland Health Care Center in Wanague Borough, New Jersey.
Patty was born on December 3, 1945 in Bayridge, New York. She was the 2nd born of 9 children to Kenneth and Adele White, formerly of Westwood, New Jersey and St. Andrew's Parish. Patty spent her life under the care of her parents and family. She loved music, driving in the car and ice cream. She was supported through the Passaic Archdiocese Group Homes and spent her final years at Lakeland Care Center.
A private Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 16. A later memorial will be planned for her interment.
Patty was dearly loved by her parents Kenneth White and Adele Nowak White (deceased), brothers and sisters, Joan White Gerlacher (deceased) and Thomas (Tom) Gerlacher, Ken and Susan (Susie) White, Elizabeth White English and David English, Christopher (Chris) White and Michele Wasserman-White, Andrew (Andy) White and Debra Miller White, Ruth White Easterling, Francis (Frank) White and Rhonda White and Adam White. Loving nieces and nephews are Tom and Maggie, Gary and Tammy, Amy, Max and Sandy, John and Claire, Helen, Kyle and Dani, Zach and Rebecca, Matt and Gloria, Joseph, Jeff, Taylor and Dan and Rebecca. Patty was also supported and loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family lovingly asks that donations be made to Department for Persons with Disabilities, P.O. Box 2539, Oak Ridge, New Jersey 07438 or on-line at Department of Persons with Disabilities Memorial. Please note Patty White.