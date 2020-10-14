1/
Patrick A. Pickett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick A. Pickett

Saddle Brook - Patrick A. Pickett, 81, of Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2020. Before retiring he had a lifetime career in the food industry as a broker and consultant. Patrick was a past president of the Lodi Lions Club and served on the Board of the Sunrise Bay HOA. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park. Patrick was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years in Little Egg Harbor where he would spend endless hours "on the veranda" with a cocktail and the love of his life, his late wife Dolores with whom he was married for over sixty years. Pat truly loved his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Mary Pickett. Devoted father of Bruce Pickett and his wife Susan, Gary Pickett, Gina Galvin and Thomas Galvin. Loving grandfather of Brianna Galvin, Mackenzie Galvin and her fiancé Carl Russo, Byron Pickett, Katherine Pickett and William Pickett and his fiancé Jessica Polmann. Cherished great-grandfather of Liam Pickett. Beloved brother of Paul Pickett and his wife Claudia, Patricia Keogan, Elizabeth Pisa and her husband Al, and the late Pauline "Polly" Pickett, Cecilia Santiago and Helga Farley. Dear brother-in-law of Linda DeSanto and her husband Gary, and the late John Bonelli and Amby Capabianca, Jr. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Sacred Heart R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Sunday 2:00-5:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
Send Flowers
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved