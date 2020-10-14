Patrick A. Pickett
Saddle Brook - Patrick A. Pickett, 81, of Saddle Brook, passed away peacefully at home on October 12, 2020. Before retiring he had a lifetime career in the food industry as a broker and consultant. Patrick was a past president of the Lodi Lions Club and served on the Board of the Sunrise Bay HOA. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart R.C. Church in Rochelle Park. Patrick was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years in Little Egg Harbor where he would spend endless hours "on the veranda" with a cocktail and the love of his life, his late wife Dolores with whom he was married for over sixty years. Pat truly loved his family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Cecil and Mary Pickett. Devoted father of Bruce Pickett and his wife Susan, Gary Pickett, Gina Galvin and Thomas Galvin. Loving grandfather of Brianna Galvin, Mackenzie Galvin and her fiancé Carl Russo, Byron Pickett, Katherine Pickett and William Pickett and his fiancé Jessica Polmann. Cherished great-grandfather of Liam Pickett. Beloved brother of Paul Pickett and his wife Claudia, Patricia Keogan, Elizabeth Pisa and her husband Al, and the late Pauline "Polly" Pickett, Cecilia Santiago and Helga Farley. Dear brother-in-law of Linda DeSanto and her husband Gary, and the late John Bonelli and Amby Capabianca, Jr. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Monday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Sacred Heart R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Sunday 2:00-5:00 PM. Directions/Condolences at www.santangelofuneralhome.com