Patrick Aletta
Hackensack - Aletta, Patrick, of Hackensack, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 94 years. Prior to retiring he was a Heavy Equipment Operator working for P.S.E.G Hackensack. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Hackensack. Beloved husband of the late Carmela (nee Caccavone) 1995. Beloved brother of Thomas Aletta and his wife Rose of Hackensack, and the late Antoinette Figlia, Michael Aletta and John Aletta. Patrick is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. The Funeral on Tuesday February 19, 2019, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack, with Interment following at St. Joseph Cemetery, Hackensack. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3:00 - 6:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: , 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105. To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com