Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation R.C Church
50 W Midland Ave
Paramus, NJ
Paramus - Patrick Carlin, 89, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Before retiring, Patrick worked for Con Ed, NY as an Operation Manager. He was a parishioner of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation Paramus. Patrick was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during Korean War.

Cherished husband of the late Frances "Fran" Carlin (nee Whalen). Loving father of Patrick F Carlin and his wife Anita of New York, NY, Kathleen LaRocca and her husband Robert of Valley Cottage, NY, James Carlin of Fair Lawn, NJ, Elizabeth Istorico and her husband Albert of Stony Point, NY, Alice Dente and her husband Charles of Glen Rock, NJ and the late Frank Carlin (1992) Treasured grandfather of Erin, Meghan (Adam), Crystal (Mindy), John (Rebecca), Kaitlin, Elizabeth and Jennifer.

Family will receive friends on Thursday July 11, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Friday July 12, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Annunciation R.C Church 50 W Midland Ave Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ

In lieu of flower donations may be made to Catholic Worker 36 E. 1st St. New York, NY 10003

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
