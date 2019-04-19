Services
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
7:15 PM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Dell'Aquila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Dell'Aquila


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick Dell'Aquila Obituary
Patrick Dell'Aquila

Lehigh Acres -

Dell'Aquila, Patrick, age 69, of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly of Fort Lee and Englewood Cliffs, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Hoboken, he was the owner of Lady L Lingerie in Hoboken. Beloved husband of Jael (nee Escobar). Devoted father of Gina Kubat and her husband Daniel, Pasquale and his wife Alyssa, Gabriella and her fiancé Daniel, and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Hannah and Gemma. Adored brother of Anthony (Joanne), Grace, Joseph (Maureen) and Judy Trovato (Matty). Dear friend and former husband of Angela Spina. Son of the late Pasquale and Lillian Dell'Aquila. Known to all as Patty Boy, he will be remembered as an incredibly generous and kind man. The family will receive their friends on Monday, April 22 from 4-8 pm(service will begin at 7:15pm) at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Family and friends will gather Tuesday, April 23, at 10 am at the funeral home to process to Holy Cross Cemetery for committal at 11:30 am. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now