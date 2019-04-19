|
|
Patrick Dell'Aquila
Lehigh Acres -
Dell'Aquila, Patrick, age 69, of Lehigh Acres, FL, formerly of Fort Lee and Englewood Cliffs, on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Hoboken, he was the owner of Lady L Lingerie in Hoboken. Beloved husband of Jael (nee Escobar). Devoted father of Gina Kubat and her husband Daniel, Pasquale and his wife Alyssa, Gabriella and her fiancé Daniel, and Jennifer. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Hannah and Gemma. Adored brother of Anthony (Joanne), Grace, Joseph (Maureen) and Judy Trovato (Matty). Dear friend and former husband of Angela Spina. Son of the late Pasquale and Lillian Dell'Aquila. Known to all as Patty Boy, he will be remembered as an incredibly generous and kind man. The family will receive their friends on Monday, April 22 from 4-8 pm(service will begin at 7:15pm) at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home, 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Family and friends will gather Tuesday, April 23, at 10 am at the funeral home to process to Holy Cross Cemetery for committal at 11:30 am. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com