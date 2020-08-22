1/1
Patrick E. Scorese
Patrick E. Scorese

Saddle River, NJ - Patrick E. Scorese, 90, of Saddle River, NJ, died peacefully on August 22, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 90 years young. He was the devoted and loving husband to Angela, father to Mary Scorese, Christine and John Schnell, Joseph and Elizabeth Scorese, and Jacqueline and Robert McCafferty, and Poppy to Patrick, Justine, Jacqueline, Angela, Alison, Ian, Joanna, Erin and Charlotte.

Pat was born and bred in the Bronx, a lifelong Yankee fan, as well as a 1952 graduate of Fordham University, and held graduate and professional degrees from New York University School of Business (1962) and New York Law School (1991). For many years he worked in operations at prestigious brokerage firms on Wall Street.

Pat loved his community and especially his church, St. Gabriel's in Saddle River, where he could be found on any given weekend, lectoring, singing in the choir or serving coffee and pastry after Mass. He also has an accomplished resume as a comic and musical actor in local theatres including the Penguin Repertory Co., Stony Point NY.

The family will receive friends and family at Vander Plaat Funeral Home (www.vpfh.com) in Wyckoff, NJ, on Monday, August 24, from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Gabriel's Church in Saddle River on Tuesday, August 25, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Heart Association or St. Gabriel's Church for use by the Music Ministry.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
