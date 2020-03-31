|
|
Patrick ("Pat") F. Spina
Patrick ("Pat") F. Spina, 88, went home to his Lord on March 26, 2020.
Patrick was born on June 15, 1931 in Hoboken, New Jersey. He graduated from AJ Demarest High School. Afterward he joined the USAF and was stationed in Fort Sampson NY, Kansas, and Florida. While still in the Air Force, he traveled to Japan where he played semi-pro baseball. Baseball was where Patrick found his strength.
Upon honorable discharge, he attended and graduated from Jersey City State Teacher's College, where he received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Teaching. He was an official for men's basketball games. He enjoyed singing and acting in musicals, most notably "Guys and Dolls."
Patrick taught at the elementary level in the Hoboken school system. He then taught Mathematics at Palisades Park Junior-Senior High School, where he was also a Guidance Counselor in addition to the head girls' softball coach.
Patrick was an active member of St. Philip the Apostle Church Choir.
He was a coach for the Saddle Brook Recreation women's softball league, and played in the rec men's softball league.
When not coaching baseball or softball, one of Patrick's favorite pastimes was to watch his favorite team the NY Yankees (he was also a big Mets fan).
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ann; his children, Patrick John (Vincenza), Beth Hose (Chris), Tina Morey (Michael), and Mary Ann Valenti (Paul). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren: Paul, Everett, and Rose, as well as by his granddogs Frances and Tiger.
Cremation was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org) are very much appreciated.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. More information to follow.
To leave a memory or condolence, please see and search for Patrick's obituary at www.Legacy.com.